Israeli drone kills one in south Lebanon

On Saturday, one person was killed by an Israeli drone strike on the Kfardounin–Deir Kifa road in southern Lebanon.

According to local media, the drone launched two missiles at a drilling machine operating near the village of Deir Kifa in the Tyre district.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed in a statement that the strike resulted in one fatality.

Israel has not yet commented on the incident.

The attack came a day after the Israeli army announced it had killed a Hezbollah fighter in an airstrike and destroyed a military facility. An Israeli drone also targeted a vehicle in Kherbet Selem, killing one person.

The latest strikes come despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on November 27, 2024, following weeks of intense fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. Israeli forces remain positioned at five points in southern Lebanon, and tensions persist amid repeated threats of a new military offensive.