Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes, artillery shelling and explosions across several towns in southern Lebanon, local media reported on Saturday.

An Israeli airstrike hit Mount Al-Rafee in Sujud, in the Jezzine district, while Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district was hit by two powerful explosions.

Artillery fire also struck Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil district and the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadoun.

لحظة سقوط قذائف مدفعية على المنازل في زوطر الشرقيةوثّق مقطع فيديو لحظة سقوط قذائف مدفعية على عدد من المنازل في بلدة زوطر الشرقية، قضاء النبطية.#زوطر_الشرقية #لبنان #جنوب_لبنان #الجديد #أخبار_الجديد pic.twitter.com/8AD47Gik6V — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 26, 2026

No casualties were recorded in Saturday's attacks.

Lebanon's Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and Sept. 25 at 4,386 deaths and 12,413 injuries.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah resumed in March 2026. A US-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 16 and was later extended. Israel and Lebanon then signed a broader framework agreement on June 26 covering an Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the Lebanese Army.

Israeli military operations, however, have continued in southern Lebanon despite the agreement. The Lebanese Army reported on Sept. 9 that Israel had committed about 7,700 violations of the framework since it was signed.