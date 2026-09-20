Shafaq News- Beirut

Several districts across southern Lebanon came under Israeli shelling, airstrikes and explosions, Lebanese media reported on Sunday.

Airstrikes struck areas around Mansouri in the Tyre district, as well as Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Bani Hayyan and Qantara. Israeli forces also carried out detonations in Khiam, Majdal Zoun and Mansouri.

مراسل الجديد: غارة ثانية على حي الدير في النبطية الفوقا pic.twitter.com/TNyh4OLOdx — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 20, 2026

Israeli forces set olive groves and citrus orchards around Majdal Zoun and Beit al-Siyad ablaze using phosphorus bombs, the reports added.

No casualties were documented.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said that the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and Sept. 17 had reached 4,386 deaths and 12,407 injuries.

On Saturday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem pledged that the group would continue its "resistance" against Israel, describing it as a means of confronting Israel and restoring rights.

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