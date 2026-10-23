Israeli army launches multi-day operation in Al-Khalil

Israeli army launches multi-day operation in Al-Khalil
2026-10-23T22:34:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Khalil

The Israeli military launched a multi-day operation in Al-Khalil (Hebron), in the occupied West Bank, involving extensive searches for weapons and suspected militant infrastructure, the army said late Friday.

According to the military, the operation targets the neighborhood where the two Palestinian gunmen involved in October 23's shooting near Al-Khalil lived, with plans to continue operations for several days.

An Al Jazeera correspondent reported that Israeli forces began evacuating homes in the Al-Jalda neighborhood, surrounded the home of one of the gunmen, and closed entrances to Al-Khalil. Israeli media also reported that the army fired flares over the city.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced military operations in Al-Khalil and nearby Halhul, including plans to evacuate residents and conduct house-to-house searches following a deadly shooting targeting Israeli soldiers. He also raised the possibility of extending the operation to other areas.

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