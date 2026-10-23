Shafaq News- Al-Khalil

The Israeli military launched a multi-day operation in Al-Khalil (Hebron), in the occupied West Bank, involving extensive searches for weapons and suspected militant infrastructure, the army said late Friday.

According to the military, the operation targets the neighborhood where the two Palestinian gunmen involved in October 23's shooting near Al-Khalil lived, with plans to continue operations for several days.

⭕️ In response to the shooting attack in which 2 IDF soldiers fell and several others were wounded, the IDF along with other security forces launched a targeted & limited counterterrorism operation in the Hebron area, from which the terrorists had emerged. Troops have begun conducting precise searches throughout the area to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure and weapons, while questioning suspects. Residents living in the area where forces are operating will be able to leave through 3 designated exit points, following questioning and security screening. Individuals who raise suspicion during the screening process will be referred to security forces for further questioning. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 23, 2026

An Al Jazeera correspondent reported that Israeli forces began evacuating homes in the Al-Jalda neighborhood, surrounded the home of one of the gunmen, and closed entrances to Al-Khalil. Israeli media also reported that the army fired flares over the city.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced military operations in Al-Khalil and nearby Halhul, including plans to evacuate residents and conduct house-to-house searches following a deadly shooting targeting Israeli soldiers. He also raised the possibility of extending the operation to other areas.