Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli fighter jets conducted a wave of airstrikes across southern Lebanon’s Iqlim al-Tuffah region.

Local sources confirmed at least ten raids targeting highland terrain and agricultural outskirts, spanning areas from al-Rehan Heights and Wadi Bargouz to the Litani River corridor.

No casualties have been immediately reported.

The Israeli military spokesman later claimed that the strikes targeted Hezbollah positions and missile launchers.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع يهاجم مواقع عسكرية ومنصات إطلاق صواريخ تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان🔸أغارت طائرات سلاح الجو قبل قليل على مواقع عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي، احتوت على منصات لإطلاق القذائف الصاروخية والصواريخ بالإضافة إلى مستودعات أسلحة في منطقة جنوب لبنان.… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 20, 2025

Earlier, commenting on Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem's threats, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz remarked, “Their threats are becoming intolerable ... My patience is wearing thin.”

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement on November 26, tensions remain elevated along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier, with Lebanese authorities reporting that Israel has carried out nearly 3,000 violations of the ceasefire since it took effect.

At least 215 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded during this period, according to official figures.