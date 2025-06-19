Israeli airstrike targets fortified site in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Israel’s air force struck a heavily fortified facility in northeast Tehran overnight Thursday, Israeli media reported.

The strikes hit the Lavizan district, an area previously flagged in intelligence assessments as hosting key Iranian military and decision-making infrastructure linked to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s military office and senior aides.

Iran International, a UK-based opposition outlet, had reported that Khamenei had relocated to an underground bunker in Lavizan alongside close family members, including his son Mojtaba, directing operations through a tight inner circle.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at targeting Iran’s leadership. “I gave instructions that no one is immune,” he stated, referencing Khamenei. “All the options are open. It’s best not to speak about this in the press.”

His remarks followed Defense Minister Israel Katz’s call to intensify strikes “deep inside Iran” and his demand for “the elimination of Khamenei.”

The airstrike came amid continued cross-border attacks now entering their second week, after Israel’s surprise attack on Iran.

Iran’s latest wave caused severe damage in Tel Aviv and Beersheba, injuring 271 people, according to Israeli Channel 12.