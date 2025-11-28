Israel to destroy 20+ structures in Jenin as ceasefire violations escalate

Shafaq News – West Bank

Israeli forces plan to demolish 24 buildings inside the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the army announced on Friday.

In a statement, the military confirmed that residents had been notified and given time to remove their belongings, stating the structures were targeted based on operational assessments due to explosives planted by armed groups posing threats to soldiers and nearby civilians.

במסגרת המשך הפעילות של כוחות הביטחון במחנה הפליטים ג'נין שבצפון השומרון, נדרשת הריסה של מבנים בהתאם לצורך מבצעי מובהק והכרחי.מוקדם יותר השבוע, עדכן המנהל האזרחי את התושבים כי בכוונת צה״ל להרוס 24 מבנים במחנה הפליטים ג'נין. ניתנה אפשרות לתושבים לפנות את חפציהם.ההחלטה על הריסת… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 28, 2025

The move comes as Israeli operations in the city of Tubas in the northern West Bank enter a third consecutive day. Military activity in the territory has escalated since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, resulting in more than 1,080 Palestinian deaths, nearly 11,000 injuries, and over 20,500 arrests, according to Palestinian authorities.

In Gaza, BBC satellite imagery as of November 12, 2025, shows 1,500 buildings destroyed since the ceasefire began on October 10.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights has recorded over 535 violations of the truce, accusing Israel of restricting aid to 211 trucks per day—far below the 600 it claims to permit—while ignoring withdrawal agreements and continuing incursions into civilian zones.

Since the ceasefire took effect, the Gaza-run Health reported 352 deaths, 896 injuries, and 605 bodies recovered, bringing the total toll since October 7, 2023, to 69,799 killed and 170,972 wounded.