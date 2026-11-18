Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel will not withdraw from Lebanon, Syria or the Gaza Strip until Hamas and Hezbollah are disarmed and threats from Syria are eliminated, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

"We promised to protect the people of Israel, and that is exactly what we will do," Katz told reporters, warning that any escalation could lead to the occupation of additional territory and the expansion of Israeli-controlled security zones.

A US-brokered framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far

Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have continued their attacks in southern Lebanon. Local media reported that Israeli warplanes struck the al-Mashaa neighborhood in al-Mansouri, near Majdal Zoun, south of Tyre.

غارة استهدفت المنصوري https://t.co/Og08gnTEh4 — National News Agency (@NNALeb) November 17, 2026

Artillery fire also targeted Haddatha and areas near Haris, Baraachit, Shaqra and Beit Yahoun, while heavy shelling struck the al-Areesh area between Haris and Haddatha in the Bint Jbeil district.

The extent of the damage remained unclear, and no casualties were reported.

Separately, the Israeli military said troops from its 810th Brigade, operating alongside the Yahalom engineering unit, had destroyed an underground passage used by Hezbollah fighters during an operation in the Jabal al-Rous area of southern Lebanon over the previous 24 hours.

في منطقة جبل الروس (هار دوف) بجنوب لبنان: قوات اللواء 810 تدمر مسارًا تحت الأرض تابعًا لتنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي 🔸استكملت قوات اللواء 810، بالتعاون مع وحدة “يهلوم” خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية، عملية في منطقة جبل الروس بجنوب لبنان، دمّرت خلالها القوات مسارًا تحت الأرض استخدمه مخربو تنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي. 🔸عُثر داخل المسار على عدة غرف مكوث وقيادة، عمل مخربو حزب الله انطلاقًا منها على دفع مخططات إرهابية لاستهداف مواطني دولة إسرائيل وقوات جيش الدفاع العاملة في المنطقة. 🔸لن يسمح جيش الدفاع لتنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي بالمساس بمواطني دولة إسرائيل وقواته، وسيواصل العمل لإزالة التهديدات. — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) November 18, 2026

According to the military, troops discovered several rooms inside the passage that served as accommodation and command facilities. It claimed Hezbollah fighters had used the site to "plan attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel operating in the area."

Hezbollah has not commented on the Israeli military's claims.

Lebanon's Health Ministry documented 4,390 deaths and 12,429 injuries between March 2 and November 5, bringing the overall toll since October 8, 2023, to 8,957 killed and 30,665 wounded.

Read more: A weapons-free Srifa: Southern Lebanese return home without feeling safe