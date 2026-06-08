Israel suspends Gaza aid deliveries after Iranian missile attack

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israel has suspended humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza until further notice following Iran’s missile attack on Israel, the Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the military body responsible for coordinating civilian affairs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, announced on Monday.

COGAT said all crossings leading into the Gaza Strip had been closed due to the security situation, including the Karm Abo Salem and Rafah crossings, effectively halting the flow of humanitarian assistance into the enclave.

“The measure was adopted as part of security procedures approved after recent developments and an assessment of conditions on the ground,” the agency stated, adding that the closure of the crossings “would not affect the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

According to COGAT, the volume of food and humanitarian aid that has entered Gaza since the ceasefire began exceeds the population’s food requirements under United Nations standards and methodologies. The statement contrasts with assessments by humanitarian and rights organizations, which continue to report severe shortages of aid and essential supplies in the territory. Although a ceasefire agreement has been in place since October, humanitarian assistance and commercial goods have continued to enter Gaza in limited quantities after months of war.

Under the terms of the agreement, approximately 600 aid trucks are scheduled to enter the territory each day. However, data released by humanitarian organizations and Gaza’s Government Media Office indicate that the number of trucks permitted to enter has generally ranged between 90 and 150 per day.

Several crossings, including Kerem Abo Salem and Kissufim, have operated only on a limited basis. Israeli authorities have also announced measures to open additional routes, including the Zikim crossing, but aid movements continue to face restrictions and lengthy inspection procedures that humanitarian agencies say slow deliveries.