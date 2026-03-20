Israel struck military sites in southern Syria

Israel struck military sites in southern Syria
2026-03-20T10:19:45+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli army attacked on Friday the command headquarters and weapons depots at several Syrian army bases, “responding to the attacks on the Druze community.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to strike Syrian government infrastructure in Suwayda, adding that Israel will continue to act firmly across all fronts “to protect its allies and ensure its security.”

A day earlier, Druze groups in Suwayda reported that nine people were killed, and 12 detained at a checkpoint affiliated with the Syrian government; seven others were also abducted.

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