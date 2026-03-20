Israel struck military sites in southern Syria

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli army attacked on Friday the command headquarters and weapons depots at several Syrian army bases, “responding to the attacks on the Druze community.”

#عاجل ‼️ ردًا على الاعتداءات ضد السكان #الدروز في منطقة #السويداء: جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي يهاجم بنى تحتية تابعة للنظام السوري في جنوب #سوريا⭕️ هاجم جيش الدفاع خلال ساعات الليل مقرًا ووسائل قتالية في معسكرات عسكرية تابعة للنظام السوري في منطقة جنوب سوريا، وذلك ردًا على الأحداث… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) March 20, 2026

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to strike Syrian government infrastructure in Suwayda, adding that Israel will continue to act firmly across all fronts “to protect its allies and ensure its security.”

A day earlier, Druze groups in Suwayda reported that nine people were killed, and 12 detained at a checkpoint affiliated with the Syrian government; seven others were also abducted.