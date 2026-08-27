Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, artillery fire and ground operations across three districts in southern Lebanon on Thursday, with casualties reported after strikes on the populated town of Arabsalim in the Nabatieh area, according to Lebanese media.

Israeli warplanes struck Arabsalim twice within less than 10 minutes, with the number and condition of the reported casualties not immediately specified. Elsewhere in the Nabatieh district, a drone carried out two strikes on Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while warplanes fired several high-impact missiles at the Ali al-Taher hill on the town’s eastern outskirts, causing a large explosion heard across the area. Artillery fire also hit the outskirts of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

In Marjayoun, Israeli forces backed by tanks and military bulldozers advanced into the western outskirts of Mays al-Jabal as artillery fire struck several homes. Troops also set fire to houses and bulldozed agricultural tents, while a truck loaded with explosives arrived in the area ahead of a reported demolition operation.

Further west in the Tyre district, warplanes struck several buildings in al-Mansouri, with explosions heard in surrounding villages and the force of the blasts shattering windows in nearby communities. Artillery shelling also hit the town, while Israeli forces fired machine guns and heavy weapons across the area between al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in Wadi Hassan.

Israeli military vehicles were reported moving inside al-Mansouri as forces dropped explosive and incendiary materials on its outskirts, while troops also opened extensive fire toward the outskirts of Haris in the direction of Hadatha, targeting homes and their occupants.

Beyond the targeted areas, Israeli warplanes were reported flying over villages across southern Lebanon, while a drone flew at low altitude over Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, accused Hezbollah of launching two explosive-laden drones toward its forces on Ali al-Taher Hill overnight, saying troops shot down one and lost contact with the second, with no Israeli personnel wounded. Hezbollah has not commented on the claim.

🔸خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية (الخميس)، أطلق تنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي مسيّرتين مفخختين باتجاه قوات جيش الدفاع العاملة في منطقة مرتفعات علي الطاهر ضمن المنطقة الأمنية في جنوب لبنان.🔸أطلق مقاتلو جيش الدفاع النار باتجاه إحدى المسيّرتين وأسقطوها، فيما فُقد الاتصال بالمسيّرة الثانية.… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) August 27, 2026

Israeli media reported that the military targeted Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and other infrastructure in southern Lebanon in response to the alleged drone launches. Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said during a multi-front assessment on Thursday that the military was conducting operations from Iran and Lebanon to Gaza and maintaining high readiness amid the potential for escalation on several fronts.

رئيس الأركان، الجنرال إيال زامير، خلال تقييم للوضع متعدد الجبهات صباح اليوم:⭕️ تحديات عديدة لا تزال أمامنا. نحن ندفع بإجراءات قتالية في جميع الجبهات، من إيران ولبنان وصولًا إلى غزة، ونحافظ على حالة تأهب عالية في ظل قابلية التصعيد على عدة جبهات.⭕️في ضوء التوتر في يهودا… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) August 27, 2026

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and Aug. 25 at 4,350 killed and 12,310 wounded, including women and children. The toll includes 11 people killed in Israeli strikes on Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani in the Nabatieh district on Aug. 15, including an entire family with three children, in what was the deadliest day since the June ceasefire. The Israeli military alleged at the time that the strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure.