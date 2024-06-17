Israel kills a Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Israeli army announced the killing of a Hezbollah leader in an air strike in southern Lebanon.

The spokesman for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, said on X that the army killed in a raid “Muhammad Mustafa Ayoub, the central operative in the missile unit of Hezbollah’s Nasr unit in the Selaa area in southern Lebanon.”

He added, "During the past months, Ayoub was involved in promoting attacks by firing numerous rockets towards the home front in Israel, where he was working on planning to carry out other attacks from Lebanon towards the territory of the State of Israel.”

Hezbollah is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7.

So far, approximately 400 Hezbollah members have been killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah mourns all its members killed by Israel under the slogan: “on the path to Jerusalem” since October 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression for seven months.

Conversely, the group has targeted Israel with heavy missiles, resulting in the deaths and wounding of soldiers and the destruction of hundreds of military telecommunication towers, as well as dropping drones.

Israel remains highly secretive about its losses with Hezbollah, but all settlements in the northern region are devoid of residents, who have either fled elsewhere or sought refuge in shelters. There is also an internal Israeli conflict over the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, given the group’s possession of an arsenal of up to 100,000 missiles, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv, as stated by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.