Israel says Hezbollah ceasefire temporary, no withdrawal

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday claimed that the “Hezbollah ceasefire” is temporary and Israeli troops will not withdraw from positions inside Lebanon, with military operations set to continue.

According to Israeli media, Katz said the military “holds and will continue to hold all the areas it has cleared and captured,” adding that Israel remains “in the midst of a war” despite the ceasefire.

He added that the campaign’s objective –dismantling Hezbollah’s weapons– has not yet been achieved and would be pursued through military or diplomatic means, alleging that more than 1,700 Hezbollah fighters had been killed and that a buffer zone along the Lebanon border had been cleared of fighters and residents, with operations continuing to dismantle infrastructure.

The remarks came hours after a 10-day Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire entered into effect under a US-backed arrangement announced by President Donald Trump, which may be extended if progress is made.

Despite the ceasefire, Lebanese media reported continued Israeli strikes, including detonations in Al-Khiyam and Bint Jbeil and shelling in areas such as Debbine, while drone activity intensified over Rashaya and Mount Hermon. The Lebanese army recorded no violations by Hezbollah since the ceasefire began.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 2,196 people and wounded 7,185, including women and children. State media also said 13 bodies and 35 wounded were recovered in Tyre today, with search operations ongoing for missing persons under the rubble across the country.

Israel’s Health Ministry, operating under military censorship, reported around 8,000 injuries since the start of the war.