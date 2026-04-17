Lebanon’s Hezbollah claims 2K+ attacks on Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Friday said it carried out 2,184 attacks using drones, rockets, artillery, and other weapons during the 45-day Israeli war on Lebanon, averaging 49 operations per day.

In a statement, the group detailed that its attacks targeted Israeli forces stationed at positions inside southern Lebanon, as well as military sites and settlements across the border, reaching more than 160 km past Tel Aviv.

As a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon entered into effect about 12 hours earlier, the group signaled it would remain ready for further fighting if Israel resumes the conflict.

Based on the agreement, announced by President Donald Trump after US-mediated contacts with Lebanese and Israeli leaders, the deal may be extended if progress is made, while Israel “retains the right to act against perceived threats” and Lebanon is expected to prevent attacks by Hezbollah and other armed groups.

The Lebanese army reported no violations by Hezbollah since the halt, while local media reported that Israeli forces carried out detonations in Al-Khiyam and Bint Jbeil, which Israel failed to capture during the war, and shelled areas, including Debbine. Drone activity also intensified over Rashaya and Mount Hermon.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 2,196 people and wounded 7,185, including women and children. Meanwhile, Israel’s Health Ministry, operating under military censorship, reported around 8,000 injuries since the start of the war.