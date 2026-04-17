UN Women reports 38K+ women and girls killed in Gaza war

Shafaq News- Gaza

More than 38,000 women and girls have been killed during the war in Gaza, UN Women revealed on Friday, warning that they remain at severe risk despite a ceasefire in place since October 2025.

In a report titled The Cost of the War in Gaza on Women and Girls, the agency documented over 22,000 women and 16,000 girls killed between October 2023 and December 2025 —an average of at least 47 deaths per day. It also recorded nearly 11,000 injuries, many resulting in lifelong disabilities, while cautioning that the true toll is likely higher due to bodies still trapped under rubble and the collapse of health data systems.

More than 38,000 women and girls killed.Nearly 11,000 women and girls in Gaza now living with lifelong disabilities.Many still missing. Even with a ceasefire, killings continue.Women and girls in #Gaza must be protected.🔗 https://t.co/KaTsu987kX#ForAllWomenAndGirls pic.twitter.com/zkEHxjIAEU — UN Women (@UN_Women) April 17, 2026

“The impact of the war on women and girls has been devastating,” UN Women Regional Director for the Arab States Moez Doraid said, noting that the war has reshaped family structures and left tens of thousands of households headed by women facing economic hardship and heightened vulnerability.

He called for full implementation of the ceasefire, adherence to international law, accountability, and expanded humanitarian access, stressing the need to place women and girls at the center of recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Read more: When grief consumes the body: A Gaza mother's long war