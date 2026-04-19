Israel reports nearly 700 soldiers wounded in Lebanon operations

Shafaq News- Middle East

About 690 Israeli soldiers have been wounded since the start of military operations in Lebanon on March 2, the army said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military indicated that 42 remain in critical condition and 96 sustained moderate injuries, adding that 37 were wounded in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 17 for an initial 10-day period, with the option of extension by mutual agreement. Under the deal, Beirut is required to prevent attacks against Israel and ensure that its official security forces are the sole authority responsible for security, while Israel retains the right to act in “self-defense.”

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have maintained positions inside a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, with local media and officials pointing to continued operations targeting perceived threats.

Hezbollah had reported carrying out 2,184 attacks during the 45-day conflict, using drones, rockets, artillery, and other weapons, averaging 49 operations per day. Secretary-General Naim Qassem earlier warned that the group would respond to Israeli violations, stating that the ceasefire cannot continue if Israel maintains freedom of movement inside Lebanese territory.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's power blocks peace with Israel