Coordination Framework faces critical 72 hours to name Iraq PM

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The next 72 hours will be critical for Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) to agree on a nominee for prime minister, MP Ahmed Salem al-Saadi of Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement told Shafaq News on Sunday, pointing to mounting time pressure.

Al-Saadi stressed that the CF —the largest parliamentary bloc, which holds 185 of parliament’s 329 seats— remains committed to constitutional deadlines, warning that “there can be no tolerance for disregarding the remaining timeframe.”

He said the meeting scheduled for tomorrow is expected to be decisive, adding, “If the meeting is postponed, it will be the last delay.”

The Framework’s secretariat had called on its factions to convene tomorrow at the office of Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of Al-Hikma, with the agenda focused on selecting a prime ministerial candidate.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. Parliament elected Amedi as president on April 11, triggering the process to nominate a prime minister. The CF has 15 days to present its candidate, after which the nominee has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

So far, internal negotiations have not produced consensus, prompting some leaders to call for additional time to finalize the decision.

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