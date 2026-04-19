Dawa Party reaffirms Nouri al-Maliki bid as CF sets decisive meeting

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Islamic Dawa Party said on Sunday that its leader, Nouri al-Maliki, remains the sole candidate for prime minister, denying any move to nominate an alternative, as the Coordination Framework (CF) called for a decisive meeting to settle the nomination.

In a statement, the party said al-Maliki’s nomination, announced on January 24, remains in place and any decision to revoke it must be taken by the bloc through the same mechanism. It also denied reports that al-Maliki had proposed a substitute.

The Framework’s secretariat called on its factions to convene tomorrow at the office of Ammar al-Hakim, leader of al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement, with the agenda focused on selecting a prime ministerial candidate.

The Coordination Framework, as Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc, faces a 15-day constitutional deadline ending April 26 to nominate a prime minister after Nizar Ahmed was elected president.

Read more: Iraq’s premiership battle has already begun