Israel warns Beirut: We will expand military operations

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday threatened to expand military operations in Lebanon under a 10-day ceasefire if the Lebanese government fails to meet its “security commitments.”

According to the Israel Broadcasting Authority, Katz said any building or road in Lebanon suspected of containing explosive devices “must be destroyed,” adding that he had instructed the Israeli military to operate on the ground and from the air to ensure troop safety. He also called for extending what Israel describes as the “Yellow Line” buffer zone inside southern Lebanon to include areas where anti-tank weapons are present.

Lebanese authorities did not immediately comment.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 17 for an initial 10-day period, with the option of extension by mutual agreement. Under the deal, Beirut is required to prevent attacks against Israel and ensure that its official security forces are the sole authority responsible for security, while Israel retains the right to act in “self-defense.”

Israeli forces, however, have maintained positions inside a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, in violation of the agreement, while Israeli media and officials have reported continued operations targeting suspected threats.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem earlier warned that the group would respond to Israeli violations, stating that the ceasefire cannot continue if Israel maintains freedom of movement inside Lebanese territory.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's power blocks peace with Israel