Israel recovers bodies of 2 hostages from Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it had recovered two hostages’ bodies from the Gaza Strip during a complex operation carried out with intelligence and special forces.

In a statement, the army confirmed that one of the victims was Ilan Weiss, 55, “who was murdered and abducted by Hamas fighters during the October 7, 2023, attack.” His wife and daughter, also kidnapped that day, were released as part of a prisoner exchange in November 2023.

Remains and personal belongings connected to another hostage were also brought back, though the individual’s name has not been authorized for publication.

Israel has entered the second phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, launching a ground offensive into Gaza and calling up 60,000 additional reservists starting in September. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that the overall toll since the Israeli war on October 7, 2023, has risen to 62,966 fatalities and 159,266 injuries, mostly women and children.