Israel launches second phase of Gaza ground assault

Israel launched the second phase of Gideon’s Chariots military operation, marking the start of a ground assault on Gaza, army spokesperson Effie Defrin revealed on Wednesday.

Defrin told Israeli reporters that the army has begun preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City, with forces now controlling its outskirts.

Defrin added that the army’s 99th Division is operating in al-Zaytoun in southeastern Gaza City, where troops recently uncovered a Hamas tunnel, while additional forces are preparing to join fighting in Jabalia after heavy bombardment. He further claimed that the military is providing humanitarian and civil services to residents during the operation.

He confirmed that the Israeli army has ordered 60,000 new reserve call-ups starting in September, extended deployments for several battalions, and issued new evacuation orders for residents of northern Gaza City, following earlier directives for al-Sabra and al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in the southeast.

אושרה הוצאת צווי מילואים במסגרת השלב הבא במבצע ״מרכבות גדעון״במסגרת ההערכות לשלב הבא במבצע ״מרכבות גדעון״ הוצאו הבוקר כ-60,000 צווי מילואים. בנוסף, 20,000 אנשי מילואים שגויסו, יקבלו הודעה על הארכת הצו הנוכחי. ההחלטה בנושא המילואים התקבלה לאחר דיונים מעמיקים על מסגרת הסד״כ… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 20, 2025

On a possible truce deal after Hamas agreed to the latest ceasefire proposal, he noted, “The agreement lies with the political leadership. We are prepared to achieve the objectives of the campaign and intensify the damage inflicted on Hamas in Gaza City whenever instructed.”

Meanwhile, posting on X, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned that further displacement and intensifying hostilities risk deepening the catastrophic situation, with more than 80% of Gaza under evacuation orders.