Israel launches new wave of strikes on southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut (Updated at 19:03)

The Israeli army carried out a second round of airstrikes on Thursday, targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon shortly after warning residents to evacuate.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee posted maps marking several southern towns in red and urged residents of Kfardounin, Aita al-Jabal, Al-Tayyiba (Taybeh), Zawtar, and Tayr Debba to move at least 500 meters away, saying Israeli forces would soon strike “Hezbollah military infrastructure” accused of “illegally rebuilding its activities.”

#عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان 🔸سيهاجم جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في أنحاء جنوب لبنان وذلك للتعامل مع المحاولات المحظورة التي يقوم بها حزب الله لإعادة إعمار أنشطته في المنطقة🔸نحث سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في… pic.twitter.com/lPxBh1pUyf — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 6, 2025

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that explosions were heard minutes later in the same areas, as Israeli aircraft continued heavy activity over the border region and Beirut throughout the evening. No casualties were initially reported.

Earlier today, additional strikes hit the Tyre district, including the outskirts of Tura, Maarakeh, and al-Abbasiyeh.

لقطات تظهر الاعتداء الإسرائيلي على بلدة الطيبة جنوبي لبنان.#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/brAmrY0v1Q — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) November 6, 2025

In a statement released on Thursday, Hezbollah rejected any renewed negotiations with Israel, saying such talks would only serve Israeli interests. It accused Israel of “blackmailing Lebanon with new conditions and threats to impose its political agenda, including disarming the resistance and forcing recognition of its regional ambitions.”

Lebanese officials say that since the November 2024 ceasefire, Israeli bombardments have killed about 350 people and wounded more than 650, accusing Israel of more than 4,500 ceasefire violations.

