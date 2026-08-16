Israel kills two Hezbollah commanders in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel claimed killing two senior Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon, with Israeli forces carrying out overnight attacks in several areas of the south.

One of the commanders was identified by the Israeli military, as Ali Mohammad Fakhr al-Din, also known as Abu Hassan Alaa, a senior commander in Hezbollah's Badr unit. The military alleged that he helped plan operations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, including the use of explosive-laden drones.

ردًا على عملية حزب الله الإرهابي ضد قوات جيش الدفاع في المنطقة الأمنية: جيش الدفاع يقضي على قائد بارز في وحدة “بدر” التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي🔸استهدف جيش الدفاع امس (السبت) منطقة دير الزهراني، ويقضي على أبو حسن علاء، قائد بارز في وحدة “بدر” التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي.🔸في… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) August 16, 2026

The military also targeted a Hezbollah command headquarters in the southern Lebanese town of Ansar, killing Ali Samir al-Haj Hassan, a sector commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force whom Israel accused of preparing attacks against its forces in the area. Lebanon’s Health Ministry, however, put the toll from the strike at seven dead, including three children and two women.

Overnight, Israel struck the Ali al-Taher Heights in the Nabatiyeh district for a second consecutive night. Other attacks hit Deir Siryan and the outskirts of Kfar Roummane. No casualties were disclosed from those operations, and the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

الاحتلال يواصل اعتداءاته جنوبي #لبنان عبر غارات وقصف بالفوسفور وتمشيط بالرشاشات استهدف مرتفع #علي_الطاهر وقرىً في النبطية وصور.https://t.co/Kcy0EqynRO — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) August 16, 2026

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported on Saturday that 11 people were killed and 19 others wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.

The attacks drew widespread condemnation from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Hezbollah, which accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of widening the conflict with Lebanon to serve his domestic political and electoral interests.

Read more: Lebanon's Hezbollah shifts from battlefield to political fight over weapons