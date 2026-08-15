Arab League urges US action on Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Cairo

The Arab League on Saturday denounced Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon, warning that the military campaign risks prolonging the confrontation and creating a new reality on the ground.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the League's secretary-general, accused Israel of undermining diplomatic efforts and urged the international community, particularly the United States, to press Israel to halt its military campaign and comply with UN Security Council resolutions.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported earlier that an Israeli airstrike on the southern village of Deir Al-Zahrani killed four people and wounded nine, bringing the day's toll to at least 11 dead and 11 injured.

President Joseph Aoun described the strikes as repeated ceasefire violations, while Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called the escalation "extremely dangerous," warning that it threatens efforts to stabilize southern Lebanon. He also argued that the women and children killed in Ansar were not military targets and that any military infrastructure on Lebanese territory falls under the responsibility of the state and its army.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon: Displacement and settlement fears