Hezbollah charges Netanyahu with expanding war for political interests

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Saturday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of widening the war with Lebanon, arguing that the expansion of Israeli strikes and attacks on civilians serves his domestic political and electoral interests.

In a statement, the group also held the United States responsible for providing Israel with political and military support, criticizing Lebanon’s reliance on US mediation and guarantees while maintaining that Washington could not serve as a neutral guarantor.

“The Lebanese authorities must now comprehensively reassess their calculations in a way that safeguards Lebanon’s sovereignty and rights,” Hezbollah urged, pressing the government to adopt a more “national, courageous and responsible” position.

The group condemned the government’s approach to direct negotiations with Israel as “humiliating,” accusing Lebanese authorities of continuing talks despite repeated Israeli attacks and stated intentions to expand military action against Lebanon.

“Israel must understand that its attacks, violations and attempts to impose a new reality cannot continue,” the statement added, warning that such actions would meet an appropriate response in defense of Lebanon, its people and national dignity.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported earlier that an Israeli airstrike on the southern village of Deir Al-Zahrani killed four people and wounded nine, bringing the day’s toll to at least 11 dead and 11 injured.

The ministry had previously confirmed that an Israeli strike on Ansar killed seven people, including three children and two women, and wounded two others. Lebanese media also reported Israeli artillery fire near Aitaroun and Mays Al-Jabal, machine-gun fire across several southern areas, explosives dropped near Kafra, Israeli forces setting homes ablaze near the border, and two explosions between the towns of Al-Taybeh and Deir Siryan.

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