Israel kills Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza strike, claims Hamas links

2025-08-10T22:25:00+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israel has confirmed responsibility for the killing of Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqa, along with their crew, in a strike on a journalists’ tent outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Both reporters were widely recognised for their extensive coverage of Israeli military operations and humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Moments before his death, al-Sharif had posted a video online describing “relentless bombardment” in the city.

The Israeli army alleged that al-Sharif was a Hamas rocket unit commander operating under the guise of a journalist — claims rejected by Al Jazeera and press freedom groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which called the allegations “unsubstantiated” and part of a campaign to intimidate reporters.

The CPJ says at least 186 journalists and media workers — the vast majority Palestinian — have been killed since the start of the Gaza war, making it the deadliest conflict for journalists since the organization began tracking fatalities in 1992.

