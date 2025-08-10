Israel kills Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza strike, claims Hamas links

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israel has confirmed responsibility for the killing of Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqa, along with their crew, in a strike on a journalists’ tent outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

هذه وصيّتي، ورسالتي الأخيرة.إن وصلَتكم كلماتي هذه، فاعلموا أن إسرائيل قد نجحت في قتلي وإسكات صوتي.بداية السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته يعلم الله أنني بذلت كل ما أملك من جهدٍ وقوة، لأكون سندًا وصوتًا لأبناء شعبي، مذ فتحت عيني على الحياة في أزقّة وحارات مخيّم جباليا للاجئين،… — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

Both reporters were widely recognised for their extensive coverage of Israeli military operations and humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Four Al Jazeera staff, including reporter Anas Al Sharif, were killed in an Israeli attack on a tent for journalists outside the main gate of Gaza's al-Shifa hospital https://t.co/MMKatjgeAa pic.twitter.com/OBgVFrn0ax — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 10, 2025

Moments before his death, al-Sharif had posted a video online describing “relentless bombardment” in the city.

قصف لا يتوقف…منذ ساعتين والعدوان الإسرائيلي يشتد على مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/yW8PesTkFT — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

The Israeli army alleged that al-Sharif was a Hamas rocket unit commander operating under the guise of a journalist — claims rejected by Al Jazeera and press freedom groups, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which called the allegations “unsubstantiated” and part of a campaign to intimidate reporters.

#عاجل 🔻جيش الدفاع هاجم الإرهابي المدعو #انس_الشريف الذي كان يعمل تحت غطاء كاذب لصحفي في قناة الجزيرة🔻هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل الارهابي المدعو انس الشريف في مدينة غزة والذي عمل تحت غطاء كاذب لصحفي في شبكة الجزيرة. ⭕️وكان المدعو أنس الشريف يشغل كقائد خلية في سرية إطلاق قذائف… pic.twitter.com/RlGuY0mfzd — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 10, 2025

The CPJ says at least 186 journalists and media workers — the vast majority Palestinian — have been killed since the start of the Gaza war, making it the deadliest conflict for journalists since the organization began tracking fatalities in 1992.