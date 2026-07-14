Israel kills 10 Palestinians in Gaza, expands West Bank operations

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

At least ten Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to Palestinian media, as Israeli military operations and settlement-related activity continued across the occupied West Bank.

Gaza

An Israeli strike killed a young man working for a private company securing humanitarian aid in southern Rafah, while another airstrike in northern Gaza targeted a security post, killing seven people, including the director of the Jabalia Police Center.

Footage circulating on Palestinian platforms showed a child mourning his father after an Israeli strike hit a tent in Khan Younis, while another video captured the mother of child Moataz Abu Shaar bidding farewell to her son following a separate attack in the city.

طفل الشهيد حسام الشافعي يبكي في وداعه بعد ارتقائه بقصف الاحتلال على خانيونس. pic.twitter.com/NMFU7B2qf1 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 14, 2026

راح سندي".. مشهد مؤثر لوداع والدة الطفل معتز أبو شعر، الذي ارتقى برصاص الاحتلال في مواصي رفح صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/XPhvxxYCIe — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 14, 2026

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,110 deaths and 3,599 injuries, along with 800 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,233 killed and 173,707 injured.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor highlighted the impact of the war on older Palestinians, saying many have been killed, repeatedly displaced, or left without adequate shelter, healthcare, or medication, while many others have died from the indirect consequences of the “genocide,” including the collapse of Gaza's healthcare system, denial of medical treatment, shortages of essential medicines, starvation, dehydration, and deteriorating living conditions “that have made survival increasingly impossible.”

The documented death toll tells only part of the story. Countless older Palestinians have also died from the indirect consequences of the genocide: the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system, the denial of access to treatment, the lack of essential medicines, starvation,… — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) July 14, 2026

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office warned that 43 detainees from Gaza remain in Israeli custody despite some having completed their prison terms, while others are due to complete their sentences by the end of December 2026. The office described the continued detention of prisoners as "arbitrary and unlawful," arguing that it violates international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

West Bank

Across the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces carried out raids, home demolitions, arrests, and field interrogations, demolishing homes in the southern Al-Khalil villages of al-Deirat and Umm al-Khair after forcing residents to evacuate, detaining dozens of Palestinians during a raid on Al-Khalil (Hebron), and arresting a young man after storming his home in Nablus. In Al-Khalil, one homeowner whose house was demolished said, "I built it over 10 years, and they demolished it in five minutes," while families of Palestinian prisoners gathered in Nablus to express solidarity with relatives they said are being held under harsh conditions in Israeli prisons.

فلسطيني بعد هدم الاحتلال منزله بالخليل: "بنيته في 10 سنين وهدموه بخمس دقايق". pic.twitter.com/VzrJ9Wiaq5 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 14, 2026

عائلة فلسطينية تبكي منزلها الذي هدمه الاحتلال في الديرات في الخليل. pic.twitter.com/h1v0nsc3hM — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 14, 2026

Local media also documented a series of settler-related incidents, including the uprooting of dozens of olive trees in Tulkarm, the burning of a house under construction in Deir Ammar, excavation and land-leveling and threats to burn a municipal garbage truck in Ramallah, and the release of livestock onto Palestinian farmland in Al-Khalil.

#شاهد| بعد إخلاء سكانه قسرًا، جرافات الاحتلال تهدم منزلاً في منطقة الديرات شرق يطا جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/NUVAZIwmL6 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 14, 2026

Israeli media reported that Tel Aviv signed an 8.5 billion-shekel ($2.3 billion) framework agreement to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, including the construction of 12,000 new housing units and major infrastructure projects. Channel 14 characterized the agreement as a "giant" step toward expanding settlements and "changing the face of the region," while Hamas condemned the plan as a "dangerous criminal Judaization project" and called for a unified Palestinian response to confront it.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 1,819 violations in March, including 1,322 attributed to Israeli forces and 497 to settlers. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, at least 1,177 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society estimates that more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many without formal charges, while the International Foundation for Solidarity with Prisoners registered 466 arrests and re-arrests in June 2026 alone, including 13 children, 10 women, 25 previously released prisoners, and members of various professional and social groups, in addition to recording 554 administrative detention orders and renewals during the month.