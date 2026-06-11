Jenin blast wounds Israeli officer amid West Bank, Gaza violence

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

An Israeli officer was seriously wounded, and a soldier lightly injured when an explosive device detonated during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, the army announced on Thursday, as Israeli hostilities continued across the West Bank and Gaza.

מוקדם יותר היום, במהלך פעילות מבצעית של כוחות צה"ל במרחב העיר ג׳נין שבחטיבת מנשה, אירע פיצוץ של מטען חבלה.כתוצאה מפיצוץ המטען, קצין צה"ל נפצע באורח קשה ונגד צה"ל נפצע באורח קל.הקצין והנגד פונו לקבלת טיפול רפואי בבית החולים ומשפחותיהם עודכנו — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 11, 2026

Hamas welcomed the attack as part of “the growing resistance movement” in the West Bank, arguing that Israeli killings, arrests, raids, demolitions, land seizures, and settlement activities would not bring "security or stability," but would instead fuel further resistance.

West Bank

Palestinian media said Israeli forces carried out raids, searches, and arrests across several areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem on Thursday.

The outlets also detailed a series of incidents involving settlers, including attacks on homes and property, the fencing off of Palestinian-owned land, damage to agricultural areas, the cutting of centuries-old carob trees, contamination of water wells, and fires on farmland.

#فيديو| مستوطنون يهاجمون منازل المواطنين في منطقة "المسعودية" شمال غربي نابلس. pic.twitter.com/zbS6rO2i5V — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 11, 2026

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission recorded 1,819 violations in March, including 1,322 attributed to Israeli forces and 497 to settlers.

Data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics indicates that at least 1,168 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, including 210 children. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates that more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many without formal charges.

Meanwhile, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor affirmed that Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons have been subjected to sexual violence, medical neglect, and other forms of abuse. The organization described the practices as a "method of war" and as systematic violations of international law, citing reports of torture, medical coercion, and mistreatment in detention facilities.

🧵Medicine was meant to heal, not torture.From amputations and deliberate pain to medical blackmail and covering up abuse, Israeli medical staff have been implicated in systematic violations against Palestinian detainees pic.twitter.com/eIpva6k6OV — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) June 11, 2026

The monitor also pointed to the case of detained Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, claiming he appeared in court showing visible signs of abuse, sleep deprivation, and medical neglect.

Dr @HussamAbuSafiya appeared in court showing visible signs of abuse, sleep deprivation and medical neglect. No styling or staged appearance can hide torture evidence.He must be released immediately, and all those responsible must be held accountable.#FreeDrHussamAbuSafiya pic.twitter.com/Ky5Zmxn1AJ — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) June 11, 2026

Gaza

Local media said displaced families in central Gaza continue to endure harsh conditions inside deteriorating tents amid rising temperatures.

In Gaza City, two people were injured when a quadcopter drone exploded near civilians, while a woman was wounded by drone fire in northern Gaza. Israeli naval vessels also opened fire on fishermen off the coast of Khan Younis.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, Haza Health Ministry has recorded 981 deaths and 3,111 injuries, along with 783 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 72,991 killed and 173,219 injured.