Israel keeps troops in Lebanon ‘without time limit’

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that forces would remain in Lebanon while indicating that Israel is pursuing peace agreements with “some of its enemies.”

In a statement, Netanyahu noted that Israel still has “missions to complete” against Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas, adding that the army had been instructed to do everything necessary to protect residents of northern Israel.

Defense Minister Israel Katz also said troops would remain in designated areas of Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza “without a time limit” and warned Iran against retaliating over Israeli military operations.

Lebanon and Israel opened their fifth round of direct negotiations at the US State Department on Tuesday, with the three-day talks focusing on security and political issues.

A US State Department official characterized a reported Israeli redeployment from part of the buffer zone as “a significant demonstration of good faith” under a US-backed proposal to transfer sections of the occupied territory to the Lebanese Army. The pilot areas, according to the official, are intended to verify the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons and infrastructure before expanding the plan across southern Lebanon, paving the way for the return of displaced residents, reconstruction, and the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty.

Israeli and Lebanese officials, however, denied that any redeployment had taken place. An Israeli defense official told Reuters that troops would continue operating inside the self-declared buffer zone, while a Lebanese military official said Israeli forces had instead continued enforcing it, including against Lebanese Army units.