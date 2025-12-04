Lebanon’s Aoun: Negotiations with Israel limited to security issues, no concessions

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday that Lebanon will not make any concessions on its sovereignty in the event of reaching an agreement with Israel, adding that he is working to "spare the country a second war."

Speaking during a cabinet session at the presidential palace, Aoun said the recent meeting of the “mechanism committee,” attended by Lebanon’s civilian representative Simon Karam, paved the way for further sessions scheduled to begin on 19 December.

He noted that his and the prime minister’s directives to the Lebanese representative focused on “security negotiations — meaning stopping attacks, securing a withdrawal from occupied points, demarcating the border, and returning detainees, and nothing beyond that,” rejecting claims suggesting otherwise.

Earlier, Lebanon appointed a civilian official to lead its delegation to the committee overseeing ceasefire discussions with Israel.

The presidency said that, responding to US efforts and in coordination with the parliament speaker and the prime minister, it decided to assign former ambassador Simon Karam to head the Lebanese delegation to the committee’s meetings.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have continued operating south of the Litani River, maintaining routine air and ground activity in southern and eastern Lebanon. As of November 20, the Lebanese Army has recorded 15,198 airspace violations, along with 17 maritime and 332 land incursions north of the Blue Line.

According to the United Nations, ongoing strikes have damaged infrastructure and hindered the return of displaced families, while Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reports 335 deaths and 973 injuries since the ceasefire began.

