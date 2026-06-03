Lebanon reports 500+ health casualties, Hezbollah warns hospitals under Israeli threat

Shafaq News- Beirut

At least 128 healthcare workers have been killed and 378 others injured in Lebanon since Israeli attacks resumed on March 2, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ministry also recorded 162 attacks on ambulance teams, damage to 163 ambulances, strikes on 36 health centers, and disruptions affecting 17 hospitals, three of which were forced to suspend operations.

The latest incident occurred in the southern town of Zibdine in Nabatieh district, where an ambulance team from the Islamic Health Authority came under drone fire while evacuating casualties from an earlier bombardment, killing one medic and two wounded civilians and injuring a paramedic.

World Health Organization representative in Lebanon Abdel Nasser Abu Bakr had stated that the agency had documented 190 incidents affecting healthcare services across the country over the past three months.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, accused Israel of using “false claims” regarding Tebnine Governmental Hospital to justify attacks on Lebanon’s healthcare sector. In a statement, the group cited a recent strike near Jabal Amel Hospital that reportedly forced the facility out of service and endangered patients and medical staff.

Elsewhere, local media reported strikes across Nabatieh, Tyre, and Saida districts, including Maaroub, Deir Kifa, Choukine, Froun, Arnoun, Ghandouriyeh, Majdal Zoun, Srifa, Zibqin, Addoussieh, and surrounding areas. Lebanese authorities have documented more than 8,500 Israeli raids since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 3,516 people and wounded 10,674 others, including women and children.

The Israeli army claimed it destroyed more than 20 Hezbollah sites using six tons of explosives and uncovered a booby-trapped weapons storage facility containing explosive devices, adding that operations against the group’s fighters and infrastructure continued across southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

🔸في نشاط ليلي في جنوب لبنان عثرت قوات الفرقة 91 على مخزن لوسائل قتالية تابع لحزب الله الإرهابي.🔸وخلال دقائق معدودة، دمرت القوات أكثر من 20 بنية تحتية ارهابية لحزب الله في المنطقة باستخدام ستة أطنان من المواد المتفجرة.🔸وفي نشاط إضافي في منطقة جنوب لبنان، عثرت القوات على… pic.twitter.com/sTEzpfePwE — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 3, 2026

For its part, Hezbollah announced at least 15 operations targeting Israeli troops, armored vehicles, and Merkava tanks in Chaqif Castle, Khiam, Rashaf, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Yahmar al-Shaqif, Adaisseh, and Bayyadah, describing the actions as “a response to ceasefire violations and strikes on southern Lebanese villages that caused civilian casualties.”

Israeli health authorities, operating under strict reporting restrictions, said that 1,084 injuries among Israeli officers and soldiers have been recorded on the northern front since the Iran ceasefire, with total war casualties reaching 8,985.

Read more: Southern Lebanon counts a second toll beyond the dead: LANDS