Israel intercepts Houthi missile

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Sunday, the Israeli army claimed it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Sirens sounded in both cities as explosions were heard overhead, while Channel 12 reported flights were briefly suspended at Ben Gurion Airport.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר במספר מרחבים בשטח המדינה, חיל האוויר יירט טיל אחד ששוגר מתימן.ההתרעות הופעלו על פי מדיניות — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 17, 2025

The Houthis (Ansarallah) have yet to comment on the incident.

After the attack, Defense Minister Israel Katz warned the group would “pay with compound interest,” promising a “strong and painful” response. He added that Israel had already imposed an air and naval blockade on the Houthis and struck infrastructure in Yemen, calling it “only the beginning.”