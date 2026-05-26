Israel widens Lebanon strikes as fighting intensifies near Litani river

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 18:55)

Israeli warplanes carried out dozens of airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, targeting villages in the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and al-Zahrani, while Hezbollah intensified its operations in the area near the Litani River.

Since the morning hours, Israeli aircraft and artillery have struck the villages of Choukine, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Selaa, Haris, Shhour, Yater, Kafra, al-Rayhan, Qaqaiyat al-Jisr, al-Housh, Doueir, Mayfadoun, Srifa, Yohmor al-Shaqif, Braachit, Nabatieh, Arnoun, Kfarjouz, Habboush, al-Kfour, Deir al-Zahrani, Kfarrumman, Kfartebnit, Maarakeh, al-Qaraoun, Mashghara, Majdal Silm, Qabrikha, and other areas, according to local sources, adding that the attacks caused at least 6 people and injured 10 others.

Lebanese authorities stated that more than 8,500 Israeli strikes have been recorded since March 2, resulting, according to the Health Ministry, in 3,213 deaths and 9,737 injuries, including women and children.

Israel’s public broadcaster reported that the Israeli military had begun operations north of the Litani River in southern Lebanon. Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited plans to increase military pressure in Lebanon and carry out stronger strikes against Hezbollah. “We will increase the scale of our strikes against Hezbollah,” Netanyahu vowed, highlighting that Israel had formed a special team to counter the threat posed by suicide drones.

Hezbollah announced that it had carried out multiple operations against Israeli forces during the day. In 14 statements issued by the group up to the time of reporting, Hezbollah said most of its attacks focused on areas near the Litani River around Zawtar al-Sharqiya.

The group said it launched rockets and drones targeting Israeli military positions and vehicles, downing two Israeli drones over the towns of Srifa and Deir Kifa.

Hezbollah also stated that it targeted two Israeli Nimr armored vehicles in Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Bint Jbeil using attack drones, as well as targeting an Israeli Hummer vehicle in Bint Jbeil.