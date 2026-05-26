Iraqi lawmaker sues to crack open cabinet secrecy

Shafaq News- Baghdad

MP Mohammed Jasim Al-Khafaji of the Ishraqat Kanoon bloc filed a legal challenge on Tuesday before the Federal Supreme Court targeting a provision in the Council of Ministers' internal bylaws that permits cabinet meetings and decisions to be kept confidential.

Al-Khafaji, a member of the parliamentary legal committee, told Shafaq News the challenge rests on the argument that the secrecy clause directly impedes the legislature's constitutional oversight function. By shielding cabinet decisions from mandatory disclosure, he said, the provision prevents those decisions from being published in the Official Gazette or on government websites, “rendering them inaccessible not only to the public but to fellow lawmakers.”

The challenge calls on the court to compel the Council of Ministers to publish all cabinet decisions through official channels, ensuring both public access and scrutiny by supervisory bodies. Al-Khafaji said full compliance would strengthen parliament's capacity to monitor government conduct and address irregularities as they arise.