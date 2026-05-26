Kurdistan Region president extends Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Muslims in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and across the world on Eid al-Adha on Tuesday, wishing all a safe holiday marked by peace of mind and tranquility.

He called on all to draw on the deeper values of the occasion, “forgiveness, reconciliation, and goodwill, as an opportunity to renew bonds and open a new chapter of harmony in daily life and work.”