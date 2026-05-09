Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Iraq PM-designate

Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Baghdad

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi on Saturday following his appointment to form Iraq’s next government, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Several countries, including Syria, the UAE, Qatar, Turkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Spain, Jordan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United States, along with the United Nations mission, have also congratulated Al-Zaidi on his nomination to form the new Iraqi government.

Read more: Countries welcome Iraq’s designation of Al-Zaidi to form new government