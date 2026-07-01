Israel escalates destructions across Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel carried out demolitions, roadworks, and military movements across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, alongside documented gunfire and drone activity, Lebanese media reported.

Israeli forces bulldozed the road from the Hamoul area near the town of Naqoura toward Aita al-Shaab, cutting down longstanding trees along both sides. Reports added that new crossing gates were installed between forward deployment lines, including the yellow line and areas along the border south of the Litani River.

The accounts could not be independently verified.

Overnight, Israeli units razed several homes between Beit Yahoun and Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil District, with additional demolitions reported in Al-Tiri. Artillery fire hit the outskirts of Majdel Zoun, while machine gun fire targeted a vehicle near Nabaa Ibl al-Saqi and swept the road linking Kounin and Bint Jbeil. Low-flying Israeli drones were also observed over the coastal city of Tyre.

No injuries resulted from the incidents.

مراسل الجديد: الجيش الإسرائيلي أطلق النار باتجاه سيارة قرب نبع إبل السقي في مرجعيون من دون وقوع إصابات — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) July 1, 2026

Last week, Lebanon and Israel advanced a US-brokered framework outlining a phased Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in exchange for Lebanese army deployment and the disarmament of armed groups. Hezbollah and other political factions rejected the deal, calling it a threat to Lebanese sovereignty.

Israeli officials have repeatedly maintained that no withdrawal will take place before Hezbollah disarms, while leaked details of a reported security annex indicate Israeli forces would retain operational freedom in southern Lebanon without a fixed timetable for withdrawal. The Lebanese army is expected to begin deploying to the first two pilot zones under US supervision as part of the initial rollout of the arrangement. Israel’s public broadcaster, however, disclosed that the pilot phase of the withdrawal has been delayed until agreement is reached on a revised implementation mechanism.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far