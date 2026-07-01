World Cup 2026 July 2 preview: Spain try restoring legacy

Shafaq News

The World Cup Round of 32 continues on Thursday, July 2 Baghdad time, with the United States facing Bosnia and Herzegovina before Spain meet Austria.

The US play Bosnia and Herzegovina at 03:00 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara. Spain face Austria at 22:00 at Los Angeles Stadium.

The winner of United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Belgium or Senegal in the Round of 16. Spain or Austria will meet Portugal or Croatia.

United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The United States enter the knockout stage as Group D winners and home favorites, but recent upsets have sharpened the warning signs.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side won their first two group matches to secure early qualification before losing a dead rubber against Turkiye.

US captain Tim Ream said Bosnia are “in the tournament for a reason” and warned that one set-piece mistake can decide a knockout match.

The Americans will rely on Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Gio Reyna, and Weston McKennie to break down a Bosnian side expected to defend compactly and counter.

Bosnia reached the knockouts for the first time after finishing third in Group B, drawing with Canada, losing to Switzerland, then beating Qatar. The Dragons are led by 40-year-old captain Edin Dzeko, their all-time top scorer, with Ermedin Demirovic and Kerim Alajbegovic adding threat in attack.

Goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj is another key figure, especially if the match reaches penalties.

History favors the US, who are unbeaten in four meetings with Bosnia and Herzegovina, including a 1-0 win in their last clash in 2021.

Spain vs Austria

Spain enter their match against Austria with one of the strongest records in the tournament: 34 matches unbeaten and no goals conceded in 429 World Cup minutes.

Luis de la Fuente’s side topped Group H with seven points, but their 0-0 draw with Cape Verde showed the old problem remains: turning possession into goals against deep defenses.

Spain had 74% possession and 27 shots in that match but could not score, reviving memories of their 2022 penalty exit against Morocco after another goalless draw. De la Fuente declared that Spain remain “very strong” defensively but need more ball speed and fluidity.

Meanwhile, Austria, coached by Ralf Rangnick, are playing their first World Cup knockout match in 44 years after finishing second in Group J. His side are expected to defend compactly, but Austria’s pressing structure and physical edge could make the match uncomfortable if Spain move the ball too slowly.

Spain’s midfield remains their main strength, with Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Mikel Merino, and Martin Zubimendi giving De la Fuente several options, although injuries to Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino have complicated Spain’s wide options, making Lamine Yamal and the midfield runners even more important.

The match will be played at Los Angeles Stadium, one of the tournament’s major venues and the site of a later quarterfinal.