Iraqi oil tanker destroyed after overturning in Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

An Iraqi oil tanker overturned and caught fire on Wednesday along the highway linking Homs and Al-Tanf in Syria's desert region, local sources told Shafaq News.

The accident occurred after one of the tanker's tires burst, causing the driver to lose control. He escaped unharmed, while the tanker was completely destroyed and no other casualties were reported.

On June 13, another Iraqi oil tanker came under gunfire from unidentified assailants while traveling on the Aleppo-Manbij highway in northern Syria, sustaining material damage. Tribal and community leaders in Manbij condemned the attack, called for those responsible to be brought to justice, and urged stronger measures to protect transport and trade routes between Iraq and Syria.