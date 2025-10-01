Israel claims to shoot down rockets fired from Gaza

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Wednesday, the Israeli military reported that five rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.

In a post on X, the military indicated that air defenses intercepted four projectiles, while a fifth fell in open terrain. No casualties or damage were recorded.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו במרחב לכיש, זוהו חמישה שיגורים שחצו מצפון רצועת עזה לעבר שטח הארץ. ארבעה יורטו ואחד נפל בשטח פתוח, אין נפגעים — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 1, 2025

Hamas has yet to comment on the incident.

The alleged attack comes amid US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan and ongoing Israeli operations in the Strip, which have so far resulted in the deaths of over 66,000 Palestinians, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.