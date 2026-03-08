Israel claims killing new military secretary to Iran’s Supreme Leader

Shafaq News- Middle East

An Israeli strike “eliminated” Abu al-Qasem Baba’iyan, recently appointed military secretary to Iran’s supreme leader, only days after taking office, Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed on Sunday during a security briefing.

Baba’iyan assumed the position last week following the killing of his predecessor during the initial wave of Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iranian authorities have not confirmed the claim.

The United States and Israel began a series of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28, including sites in Tehran, which caused extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the armed forces. Iran responded with retaliatory actions affecting several countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.