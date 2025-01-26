Israeli Defense Minister signals potential action against Iran

Shafaq News/ Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday hinted at potential action against Iran in the coming months, in a congratulatory letter to newly appointed US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

"Iran and its partners continue to threaten regional and global stability. The upcoming months present us with challenges that require military readiness and opportunities to further our strategic goals," Katz wrote, expressing confidence in US-Israeli cooperation.

In support of Gaza, Israel has faced attacks from Iran-backed Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and factions in Yemen, Iraq, and the occupied West Bank. Additionally, Tehran has directly targeted Israel twice in response to Israeli strikes on Iranian assets.

Katz noted Israel's preparedness to confront Iran, specifically mentioning vulnerabilities in Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure.

"The support of the United States during the war highlights the strength and importance of our defense partnership, proving that when we stand together, we are stronger,” Katz added, referencing Washington’s ongoing military aid, including the delivery of F-35 and F-15-EX fighter jets to Israel.

He described the bilateral defense alliance as “marked by shared goals and values of peace, security, and prosperity,” emphasizing the need for technological and military collaboration.