Israel claims 70% of Iran’s weapons steel output destroyed

Israel claims 70% of Iran’s weapons steel output destroyed
2026-04-04T18:57:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday claimed that Israel has destroyed 70 percent of Iran’s steel output used in weapons manufacturing following recent operations against industrial and military-linked sectors.

On X, Netanyahu pointed to petrochemical installations as “a major funding source for Iran’s military activity,” signaling that “Israel will continue to hit Iran hard.”

The Israeli military, meanwhile, alleged that its air force engaged infrastructure within a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, southwest Iran, linking the site to materials used by Iran’s armed forces, including components for explosives and ballistic missiles.

It also noted that simultaneous waves of operations in Iran and Lebanon targeted more than 200 locations associated with Iran and Hezbollah.

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