Israel claims 70% of Iran’s weapons steel output destroyed

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday claimed that Israel has destroyed 70 percent of Iran’s steel output used in weapons manufacturing following recent operations against industrial and military-linked sectors.

On X, Netanyahu pointed to petrochemical installations as “a major funding source for Iran’s military activity,” signaling that “Israel will continue to hit Iran hard.”

ממשיכים לכתוש את משטר הטרור. שבוע טוב! pic.twitter.com/QTKUEcneol — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 4, 2026

The Israeli military, meanwhile, alleged that its air force engaged infrastructure within a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, southwest Iran, linking the site to materials used by Iran’s armed forces, including components for explosives and ballistic missiles.

⭕️هاجم سلاح الجو في وقت سابق اليوم (السبت)، بنى تحتية في المجمّع البتروكيميائي المسؤول عن إنتاج وتصدير مواد كيميائية إلى القوات المسلحة التابعة للنظام في ماهشهر جنوب غرب إيران.❌في إطار الضربات، تم استهداف موقع أُقيمت فيه إحدى بنيتين تحتيتين مركزيتين تُستخدمان لإنتاج مواد تدخل… pic.twitter.com/B54Fs9wmPk — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 4, 2026

It also noted that simultaneous waves of operations in Iran and Lebanon targeted more than 200 locations associated with Iran and Hezbollah.