Israel: Nuclear assassinations in Iran and conflict's price mounts for Netanyahu

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel announced on Friday that it had assassinated 11 Iranian nuclear scientists and inflicted damage on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure during its 12-day military campaign earlier this month.

The war, which began on June 13 with US backing, involved Israeli strikes on military, nuclear, and civilian sites in Iran. Tehran responded by hitting Israeli intelligence and military installations, followed by an American strike on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Iran retaliated by bombing the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, leading to a US-brokered ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Tehran on June 24.

The Israeli army outlined what it described as the central outcomes of its operations, which targeted four primary objectives: nuclear-related facilities, missile production capabilities, launch platforms, and surface-to-air missile systems.

“The strikes led to the elimination of senior Iranian security and military commanders and enabled Israel to establish air superiority inside Iranian territory,” the army explained, claiming that three major nuclear sites were severely damaged, thousands of centrifuges destroyed, and key research and infrastructure components tied to the nuclear program wiped out.

Heavy Iranian Response

Despite the scale of Israel’s initial assault—known as “Operation Rising Lion”—Iran launched a massive retaliatory strike involving over 1,000 drones and nearly 600 missiles. Israeli military figures showed 570 drones breached Israeli airspace, with attacks damaging at least 62 locations nationwide.

While Israeli authorities have released only partial casualty data, the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv reported that 29 Israelis were killed and 3,508 others injured. The conflict displaced around 15,000 civilians, and property damage claims exceeded 41,000, with expectations of surpassing 50,000 in the coming days.

Political Fallout and Election Projections

A poll conducted by Lazar Institute and published by Maariv found that 49% of Israelis believe their country failed to secure a decisive victory against Iran, though many acknowledged “significant achievements.” Only 30% saw the result as a clear Israeli victory, while 16% viewed the outcome as partial success, and 5% were undecided.

The poll suggests the ruling Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would win 25 seats if elections were held today, tied with the emerging “Bennett 2026” party. The opposition would secure a majority of 61 seats, versus 48 for the current coalition.

It also showed the opposition Democrats Party, led by Yair Golan, gaining 11 seats, and the Arab blocs collectively holding 11 as well.

Netanyahu, who faces domestic corruption charges and is wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes, has rejected calls for early elections. Opposition parties accuse him of prolonging the war in Gaza to maintain political power.