Iraqi PM calls for Islamic economic integration

Iraqi PM calls for Islamic economic integration
2026-10-17T18:44:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Around 400 million Muslims are unemployed, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said on Saturday, calling for greater economic integration among members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During a meeting with delegation heads attending the organization's 52nd session in Baghdad, Al-Zaidi emphasized that the Muslim world possessed substantial human and natural resources, including 70% of global energy resources and waterways, but had yet to fully utilize them.

He proposed a joint platform to promote products from individual Muslim countries, urging closer ties among Muslim communities and a unified position on threats facing the Islamic world, particularly the situation in Gaza, while calling for efforts to promote “Islam's true identity.”

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