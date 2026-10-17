Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Navy reported a burning, immobilized oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday, following two earlier reports of supertankers striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Navy's public relations office said surveillance teams spotted the burning vessel in the afternoon but provided no details.

Earlier today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that two supertankers had struck naval mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported an explosion in Kuhestak and parts of Sirik district in southern Hormozgan province, without specifying its cause or any casualties.