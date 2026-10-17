Shafaq News- Baghdad

Five members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sustained minor injuries in an explosion involving a stockpile of unserviceable ammunition at a PMF facility in eastern Baghdad on Saturday.

The PMF said the resulting fire at the facility east of the Army Canal had been brought under control. Specialized committees have begun investigating the circumstances and cause of the explosion.

On October 1, ammunition stored at a site belonging to an armed faction exploded in Baghdad's southern Dora district, causing no reported injuries, according to a security source at the time.