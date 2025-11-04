ISIS remnants kill one PMF officer in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said on Tuesday that one of its members was killed and two others were injured in “an accidental explosion” during a technical mission in Baghdad’s Jurf al-Naddaf area.

In a statement, the PMF’s Explosives Directorate said the blast occurred while a team was handling remnants of explosives left behind by ISIS. The materials had been stored inside one of the directorate’s facilities.

“The situation was contained, and the necessary measures were taken after the incident.”