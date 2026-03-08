Iraq donates 15 ambulances to support Lebanon’s healthcare system

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon has received 15 ambulances donated by Iraq, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated on Sunday, adding that the ambulances will serve public hospitals in areas affected by Israeli strikes.

In a statement addressing the handover ceremony, which was attended by Nadi Karim Majoul, Chargé d’Affaires at the Iraqi Embassy in Beirut, Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine highlighted "the importance of this initiative and the support it brings to the health sector," after repeated attacks on several health care facilities during the previous phase of the war.

He said the ambulances will be provided to public hospitals in affected areas to ensure the evacuation of displaced patients and help care for the wounded. Some of these vehicles will also be allocated to the Lebanese Civil Defense.

The minister also thanked Iraq, which "has always been among the first to support Lebanon and its Ministry of Health."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 294 people and wounded 1,023 others.