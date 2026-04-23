Supreme Leader warns of attempts to undermine Iran’s stability

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday warned of a “hostile media campaign” targeting national unity and security, asserting that the country would emerge more cohesive despite external pressure.

On X, Khamenei said the efforts seek to destabilize the country, urging against attempts to divide the country.

دراثر وحدت عجیب ایجادشده بین هموطنان، در دشمن شکستگی بوجود آمده. با شکر عملی این نعمت، انسجام بیشتر و پولادین‌تر شده و دشمنان خوار و خفیف‌تر خواهندشد.عملیات رسانه‌ای دشمن بانشانه‌گیری ذهن و روان مردم، قصد خدشه در وحدت و امنیت ملی دارد؛ مبادا باسهل‌انگاری ما این قصد شوم محقق شود. — رسانه رهبر انقلاب اسلامی (@Rahbarenghelab_) April 23, 2026

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier conveyed a similar message, rejecting claims of internal rifts and emphasizing unity.

US President Donald Trump had portrayed Iran as facing internal turmoil, citing divisions between “hardliners” and “moderates.” He described the leadership as being in a state of confusion, claiming the country lacks clear direction and that internal factions are competing for influence.

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